Bai Tong Thai

1520 Highlands Dr. NE

Popular Items

- Spicy Green Bean Salad (Yum Tua Plu)$16.50
This dish features julienned green beans, ground pork, and sliced boiled egg and prawns. These ingredients are tossed with toasted coconut shavings, red onions, scallions, cilantro, chili paste, fish sauce, lime, and sugar.
- Fried Wontons$9.95
Stuffed with flavorful ground pork, these crispy fried wontons are served with sweet plum sauce.
- Bai Tong Yum Salad$15.95
This Thai spicy salad boasts a playful mix of flavor. The natural sweetness of seafood or char-grilled meat with a tossed salad of cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, cilantro, lettuce, and a chili-lime dressing.
- Larb$14.50
Distinctively Thai, this dish blends red onions, green onions, cilantro, chili, lime juice, and crushed toasted rice, with your choice of ground chicken, pork, or beef. Traditionally, this blend is wrapped in fresh lettuce or cabbage leaves, which are served on the side.
- Grilled Beef$14.95
Tender slices of grilled New York strip steak, served with our homemade sauce made with crushed dried chilies, ground toasted rice and soy sauce.
- Fried Rice$14.95
Excellent as a single meal or shared family-style, our Thai fried rice combines jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables, stir-fried in a hot wok.
- Thai Salad$6.50
This salad features fresh leaves of lettuce, carrots, red onions, slices of cucumber and tomato, and a sliced boiled egg, all drizzled with a fresh peanut sauce dressing.
- Trout Salad$23.95
Boneless trout deep-fried and topped with a zesty mixture of shredded green apple, fresh ginger, green onions, red onions, and toasted with cilantro, roasted peanut and a chili-lime dressing.
- Water Fall Beef$19.95
This dish features strips of grilled steak, chili, lime juice, green onions, cilantro, red onions, combined with aromatic crushed toasted rice flavor.
- Spare Ribs$10.95
Crispy fried pork spare ribs flavored with garlic and white pepper, served with a spicy Sriracha chili sauce.
Location

1520 Highlands Dr. NE

Issaquah WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
