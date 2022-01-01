Go
Bai Tong Thai

SERVING AUTHENTIC THAI FOOD
SINCE 1989. Come in and enjoy!

14804 NE 24th St.

Popular Items

Khao Soi$15.95
A Burmese-influenced dish popular in Northern Thailand, this dish combines crispy egg noodles, shallots, lime, pickled green mustard, sliced red onion and chicken in thin yellow curry. Subject to availability.
Pad Sei-Iew$14.95
This dish features wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, and soy sauce tossed in a hot, well seasoned wok.
Bai Tong Special Noodles$14.95
Designed by Bai Tong chefs for a uniquely light Thai taste, these wide rice noodles are stir-fried with chicken and egg, and served on a bed of fresh lettuce.
Thai Boat Noodle$14.95
This bowl of thin rice noodles features meatballs, sliced beef, fresh bean sprouts and cilantro in a perfectly seasoned broth.
SP - Thai Basil with Crispy Pork Belly$19.00
Pad Khi Mao$15.95
Inspired by Thai countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are made with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots, tomatoes and onions.
Ba Mee Hang$15.95
The quintessential Thai sweet noodle, these blanched egg noodles are flavored with fried garlic, fish sauce, and a touch of sugar. Fish balls, BBQ pork slices, and fragrantly ground pork made this meal complete.
Thai Sukiyaki$15.95
A popular dish in Bangkok mom and pop restaurants, these stir-fried glass noodles mix with celery, spinach, Napa cabbage, green onion, and your choice of meat. Served dry with Thai-style sukiyaki sauce on the side.
Rard Nah$15.95
Prepared in hot, well seasoned wok, these wide rice noodles are first stir-fried with garlic and light soy sauce, and then topped with a thickened flavorful gravy with broccoli.
Garlic Spare Ribs$18.50
Location

14804 NE 24th St.

Redmond WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
