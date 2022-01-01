Go
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe expands from one of the most popular Thai restaurants in WA which founded by the former Thai Airways flight attendant near the Sea-Tac airport in 1989. With the best Thai experience we have been offering for years, Bai Tong Thai Restaurant is the standard for authentic Thai food in the Seattle area.

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

1121 E. Pike St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)

Popular Items

Pa-Nang Curry$16.95
Pan-fried Pa-Nang curry with basil, Kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.
Pad Khi Mao$16.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with eggs, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots, tomatoes and onions.
Fried Rice$15.95
Jasmine rice, eggs, onions and tomatoes stir-fried in a hot wok.
Pad Thai$15.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, eggs, tofu and topped with ground peanuts.
NO! Silverware
Spring Rolls$6.50
Fried spring rolls stuffed with glass noodle and vegetables. Served with sweet plum sauce.
Crispy Garlic Chicken$18.95
Deep-fried chicken bites stir-fried in our signature sweet garlic sauce. Topped with crispy basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.
Fresh Rolls$12.50
Prawns, BBQ pork, fresh vegetables and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin, served with peanut sauce.
YES! Silverware
Pad Sei-lew$15.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

1121 E. Pike St

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
