Bai Tong Thai

Come in and enjoy!

16876 Southcenter Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Spring Rolls$7.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, green beans, onions, carrots and vermicelli. This dish comes with 8 rolls and is served with plum sauce. This item contains wheat and soy bean.
Pad Sei-Lew$14.95
This dish features wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, and soy sauce tossed in a hot, well seasoned wok.
Jasmine Rice$3.00
Pa Nang Curry$15.50
Named after Penang Island in Malaysia, this comparably dry curry is pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma, and includes coconut mil, basil and bell peppers. *Rice is not included.
Pad Thai$14.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce, combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts, and ground peanuts.
Thai Iced Tea
Fried Rice$14.95
Excellent as a single meal or shared family-style, our Thai fried rice combines jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables, stir-fried in a hot wok.
Brown Rice$3.95
Crispy Garlic Chicken$17.95
Chicken pieces are stir fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers.
Fresh Rolls$11.95
2 rolls with the freshest of ingredients, wrapped in soft rice skin, and cut into four pieces. Stuffed with prawns, barbecued pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, and rice vermicelli, and served with our famous peanut sauce, topped with ground peanuts.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

16876 Southcenter Pkwy

Tukwila WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
