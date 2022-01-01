Go
Baja Beach House Grill

1434 Reviews

109 Garfield Pkwy

Bethany Beach, DE 19930

Popular Items

Chips & Queso$6.95
Bag of fresh cooked and salted white corn tortilla chips served w/ an 8 ounce portion of house made queso dip.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.
Grilled Chicken Tacos$14.95
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
Grilled Shrimp BURRITO BOWL$15.95
Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Veggie (Free Guac) BURRITO$13.95
14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Chip & Guac$8.45
Bag of fresh cooked and salted white corn tortilla chips served w/ an 8 ounce portion of house made guac.
Grilled Steak BURRITO BOWL$14.95
Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Chicken BURRITO$13.95
14" Flour Tortilla stuffed with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Steak Tacos$15.95
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
Grilled Chicken BURRITO BOWL$13.95
Fill a bowl with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

109 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach DE 19930

