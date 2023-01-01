Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Altoona
  • /
  • Baja California Grill & Cantina - Altoona - 87216 U.S. 278
A map showing the location of Baja California Grill & Cantina - Altoona - 87216 U.S. 278View gallery

Baja California Grill & Cantina - Altoona - 87216 U.S. 278

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

87216 U.S. 278

Altoona, AL 35952

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

87216 U.S. 278, Altoona AL 35952

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fuego Steakhouse and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
69169 Main Street Blountsville, AL 35031
View restaurantnext
The Gridiron of Boaz - 214 S McCleskey St
orange starNo Reviews
214 S McCleskey St Boaz, AL 35957
View restaurantnext
La Esquina Cocina - Guntersville - 2491 Paddlewheel Drive, Suite 1A
orange starNo Reviews
Paddle Wheel Drive Guntersville, AL 35976
View restaurantnext
Local Joe's BBQ, Market and Catering-Rainbow City - 4967 RAINBOW DRIVE
orange starNo Reviews
4967 RAINBOW DRIVE Rainbow City, AL 35906
View restaurantnext
Local Joe's BBQ, Market and Catering - Albertville - 102 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
102 East Main Street Albertville, AL 35950
View restaurantnext
XEROCAL - 2000 Forrest Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Forrest Ave Gadsden, AL 35904
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Altoona

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (92 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Baja California Grill & Cantina - Altoona - 87216 U.S. 278

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston