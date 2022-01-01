Go
Baja Chimayó - Bluebird Marketplace

Best known for Baja-Style Fish Tacos, Shrimp Tacos and Chile Rellenos. Offering all the local staples with a rotating artisanal taco menu, nachos, quesadillas, desserts and more.

325 Blue River Parkway

Popular Items

Chicken Tinga Taco$5.00
Baja Fish Taco$5.00
Hand-breaded Alaskan Pollock on a lettuce blend, and cheese complemented with our signature White Sauce and specialty salsa
Fajita Taco$5.00
Sauteed onions & peppers and protein on a flour tortilla with a lettuce blend, cheese, and specialty salsa
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$6.25
Freshly fried tortilla chips, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Tomato Habanero, and house-made guacamole
Location

Silverthorne CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
