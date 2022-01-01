Go
Baja Fish Tacos - 17th St

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SEAFOOD

171 E 17th St • $

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$4.25
Carne Asada Burrito$14.50
Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Charbroiled Chicken Taco$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Taco & Enchilada Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Pinto Beans & Cheese Burrito$5.75
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

171 E 17th St

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
