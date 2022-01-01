Go
Baja Fish Tacos

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SEAFOOD

23020 Lake Forest Dr • $

Avg 4.8 (254 reviews)

Popular Items

One Taco Combo$8.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Carne Asada Burrito$14.50
Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
Chips & Salsa$4.25
Chicken Bowl$11.50
Taco & Enchilada Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

23020 Lake Forest Dr

Laguna Hills CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
