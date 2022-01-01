Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood

Baja Fish Tacos

Open today 9:30 AM - 9:00 PM

1423 Reviews

$

30242 Crown Valley Pkwy

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Pickup

Popular Items

Charbroiled Chicken Taco$4.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Carne Asada Burrito$14.50
Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
Chips & Salsa$4.25
One Taco Combo$8.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Chicken Bowl$11.50
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Pinto Beans & Cheese Burrito$5.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm

30242 Crown Valley Pkwy, Laguna Niguel CA 92677

