Baja Fish Tacos

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SEAFOOD

2335 Hamner Avenue • $$

Avg 4 (386 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco & Enchilada Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
One Taco Combo$8.00
Pico de gallo not included on taco orders to go.
Side Of Green Enchilada Salsa
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Chicken Bowl$11.50
Chips & Salsa$4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2335 Hamner Avenue

Norco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

