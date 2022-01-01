Go
Baja Fish Tacos - Bristol St

3664 S. Bristol St.

Popular Items

Two Tacos Combo$12.00
Chicken Bowl$11.50
Carne Asada Burrito$14.50
Burrito stuffed with lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo salsa and guacamole.
Chips & Salsa$4.25
Taco & Enchilada Combo$12.00
Ensenada-Style Taco$4.50
Beer batter fish served with cabbage and baja sauce on two corn tortillas.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Tacos served with 2 corn tortillas, lettuce, jack cheese. (pico de gallo salsa not included for to go orders).
One Taco Combo$8.00
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Two Enchiladas Combo$12.00
Two cheese or choice of meat
Location

Santa Ana CA

Sunday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:00 pm
