Go
Main pic
Sandwiches
Burgers

Baja Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

117 Fred Odle Drive

Lexington, TN 38351

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

To Go - Large$2.49
Cheesy Chicken & Rice
Cilantro lime rice topped with grilled marinated grilled chickenand smothered in creamy queso & shredded Mexican blend cheese. Add grilled bell peppers and onions or grilled mushrooms for only .49 each
Baja Sauce$0.35
Chips & Queso$2.99
Triple Chocolate Brownie$1.69
Chicken Quesadilla
Tender marinated & grilled chicken, sauteed bell peppers & onions and Monterey Jack cheese loaded into a crispy grilled tortilla. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, Baja sauce & fresh tomato salsa.
Loaded Nachos
Freshly cooked tortilla chips on a bed of cilantro lime rice and refried beans, topped with our made-from-scratch Texas brisket chili, queso, jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Chips & Salsa$2.49
Build-Your-Own-Burrito$9.29
Choose from our list of freshly-prepared ingredients to create your own masterpiece!
Shrimp Tacos$7.99
Grilled & blackened shrimp stuffed inside a flour tortilla and topped with zesty Baja sauce, tortilla strips, corn salsa, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese & a lime garnish.
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

117 Fred Odle Drive, Lexington TN 38351

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Patty's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Decatur County Elks Lodge 2641

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Besso's Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Baja Grill

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston