Sandwiches
Burgers
Baja Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
117 Fred Odle Drive
Lexington, TN 38351
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
117 Fred Odle Drive, Lexington TN 38351
Nearby restaurants
Patty's
Come in and enjoy!
Decatur County Elks Lodge 2641
Come in and enjoy!
Besso's Coffee
Come in and enjoy!