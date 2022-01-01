Go
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos delivers fresh authentic Baja style fish tacos. Whenever possible, prepare all of our dishes using fresh ingredients hand picked every morning from our local markets.

TACOS • SEAFOOD

8180 Blue Diamond Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco$5.75
Battered or Grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Surf N Turf Fries$18.00
French fries topped with mozzarella cheese, sautéed onions, mild Anaheim pepper(pasilla), carne asada, & grilled shrimp(7). Garnished with aioli, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo & guacamole
Carne Asada Taco$5.75
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
Bajamar Fish Taco$4.00
Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Bajamar Fish Taco$5.00
Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Surf N Turf Taco$6.75
Marinated beef chuck, grilled shrimp(3), topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, & fried onion strings
Spicy Octopus Taco$6.25
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Gobernador Taco$6.25
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Octopus Chicharron Taco$6.75
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
Spicy Shrimp Taco$6.25
Sautéed shrimp in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
8180 Blue Diamond Rd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
