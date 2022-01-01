Go
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos delivers fresh authentic Baja style fish tacos. Whenever possible, prepare all of our dishes using fresh ingredients hand picked every morning from our local markets.

TACOS • SEAFOOD

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd • $$

Avg 4.9 (1867 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco$5.75
Battered or Grilled shrimp topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Carne Asada Taco$5.75
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
Spicy Shrimp Taco$6.25
Sautéed shrimp in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Marlin Adobada Taco$6.75
Smoked tuna marinated in achiote spices & pineapple chunks, served on a flour tortilla with mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, & guacamole aioli (avocado & aioli mixed)
*Shellfish Allergy*
Gobernador Taco$6.25
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Octopus Chicharron Taco$6.75
Lightly fried octopus, mozzarella cheese, pickled onions, cilantro, and tomatillo cream sauce.
Bajamar Fish Taco$5.00
Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Spicy Octopus Taco$6.25
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Bajamar Fish Taco$3.50
Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Lucas Taco$6.75
Grilled Anaheim pepper(mild) stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled shrimp, salsa lucas, cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas NV

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

