Go
Toast

Bajas Fresh Grill - East Providence

Come in and enjoy!

75 Highland Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

**BYO BURRITO**$9.00
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**BYO NACHOS**$10.00
**BYO RICE BOWL**$9.00
**Taco Shell Salad**$10.00
**BYO TACO (1)**$3.00
Chimichange (Fried Burrito)$10.00
**CHIPS**$3.00
**BYO TACOS (3)**$9.00
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
See full menu

Location

75 Highland Avenue

East Providence RI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MidiCi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toros Cigar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dublin Rose

No reviews yet

Born from Irish roots, the Dublin Rose is a uniquely stylish sports pub which offers high-quality traditional pub fare in addition to many familiar Irish favorites. With all of our dishes made from scratch, we strive to provide our customers with only the freshest of ingredients and proudly support many of our local farms in the process. We have worked hard to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere where guests feel comfortable and at home. We're dedicated to the celebration of great food, great beer, great entertainment and great service—we look forward to seeing you soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston