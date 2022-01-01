Go
Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

600 Kingstown Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
**TACO SHELL SALAD**$10.00
**BYO TACO (1)**$3.00
**BUILD YOUR OWN SOUP**$5.00
Choice of meat with broth, rice, vegetables, and cilantro and chips on the side.
**CHICKEN WINGS (16 PC)**$16.00
**JALAPENO POPPERS (6 PC)**$7.00
**SALAD BOWL**$9.00
**RICE BOWL**$9.00
**CAJUN FRIES**$6.00
**BUFFALO FINGERS & FRIES (4 PC)**$10.00
Location

Wakefield RI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
