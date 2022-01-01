Go
A map showing the location of Ormacheas Dinner House - 180 Melarkey StreetView gallery

Ormacheas Dinner House - 180 Melarkey Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

180 Melarkey Street

Winnemucca, NV 89445

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

180 Melarkey Street, Winnemucca NV 89445

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Take Out
orange starNo Reviews
1055 W Fourth St Winnemucca, NV 89445
View restaurantnext
Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca - 71 Giroux St
orange star4.3 • 1,125
71 Giroux St Winnemucca, NV 89445
View restaurantnext
by Queso's Group - Queso's Winnemucca
orange starNo Reviews
47 E Winnemucca Winnemucca, NV 52601
View restaurantnext
Bambu sushi ramen - 1400 West Winnemucca Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1400 West Winnemucca Blvd Winnemucca, NV 89445
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Winnemucca

Chihuahuas Restaurant - Winnemucca - 71 Giroux St
orange star4.3 • 1,125
71 Giroux St Winnemucca, NV 89445
View restaurantnext
Bella Grazia
orange star5.0 • 34
316 South Bridge Street Winnemucca, NV 89445
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Winnemucca

Sparks

No reviews yet

Reno

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ormacheas Dinner House - 180 Melarkey Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston