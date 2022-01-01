Go
Toast

Hanky's Hot Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

2592 Airport Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffle$13.50
3 Tenders on Belgian Waggle, Maple Syrup & 1 Sauce
Fried Classic$10.00
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Mayo, Pickles
Chicken Tenders (3)$10.00
3 Tenders, Texas Toast, Pickles, with 2 Sauces
Hanky's Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Hot Chicken (choose heat level), Egg, Shredded Cheese, Tater Tots, Comeback Sauce.
Extra Sauce$0.50
Fried Pickle Chips$3.50
Tater Tots$3.75
Nashville Style$12.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Cole Slaw, Comeback Sauce, Pickles
Loaded Tots$13.50
Tots w/2 Tenders, Cheese Sauce, Cole Slaw, Mac n' Cheese, Green Onion, Comeback Sauce
Fries$3.75
See full menu

Location

2592 Airport Dr.

Torrance CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gaetano's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Serving authentic Italian dishes from our family's recipe book since 1993. Homemade pasta, fresh breads and locally sourced ingredients. We are a family owned operation that emphasizes food quality and pleasant service. Looking for a recommendation? You wont be disappointed if you try our homemade Tagliatelle and Chianti Short Ribs, Roasted Butternut Squash Ravioli, Chicken Parmigiana or for dessert the Nutella Bread Pudding!

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

No reviews yet

Home of the Worlds Freshest Doughnuts and Coffee, Sidecar’s mission is to consistently use a “from the earth” approach in their sourcing of ingredients, their innovation with new flavors, and their commitment to customer service. From the moment you step into Sidecar and bite into one of their delectable treats, you will surely agree that this is not your ordinary doughnut experience.

Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sampa's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston