Bake Homemade Pizza - Winnetka

544 LINCOLN AVE.

Popular Items

12 inch BYO$12.95
Large Caesar$7.95
Romaine, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan with Caesar Dressing
Large Pear & Blue Cheese$9.95
Romaine, Spinach, Arugula, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese & Slices Pear with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Bake-At-Home Cookie$6.95
Chocolate Chip
12" Classic Cheese$12.95
Large Cabo$9.95
Romaine, Avocado, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Peppers & Tortilla Strips with Honey-Lime Dressing
10" Classic Cheese$9.95
14" Classic Cheese$15.95
14 inch BYO$15.95
14" Pepperoni$17.95
Location

Winnetka IL

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
