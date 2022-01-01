Baked & Wired
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
4648 Reviews
$
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street
Washington, DC 20007
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street, Washington DC 20007
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
High Road Cycling & Café
Welcome to High Road! All day coffee, food, beer & wine, the best apparel, beautiful bikes! We believe in cycling for all & riding bicycles as a form of self-expression.
Ladurée
Merci de votre visite
Bangkok Joe's
The first dumpling bar in DC! Featuring a full service bar, rice, and noodle bowls. Exquisite Thai cuisine.
Bozzelli's Italian Deli - DC 2
Come in and enjoy!