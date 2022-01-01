Go
Baked Beer & Bread Company

Baked Beer & Bread Company features upscale comfort food & unique twists on southern favorites! Our down-home vibe is complimented by our in house bakery which bakes from scratch all of our buns, bread & desserts. We also have a thorough beer list & full bar!

SOUPS • CUPCAKES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

1113 Mound St • $$

Avg 3.5 (58 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$3.00
Jalapeno Popper Donuts$11.00
Fluffy donut holes with a savory & creamy bacon jalapeno popper filling. Tossed in a salty sweet sugar mix & served with raspberry jalapeno dipping sauce
Bakin' Burger$15.00
The Nuggs$11.00
Hand battered fried chicken bites served with your choice of side & one of our home made dipping sauces
2oz Ranch$0.75
2oz Ketchup$0.40
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1113 Mound St

Davenport IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
