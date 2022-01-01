Baked Beer & Bread Company
Baked Beer & Bread Company features upscale comfort food & unique twists on southern favorites! Our down-home vibe is complimented by our in house bakery which bakes from scratch all of our buns, bread & desserts. We also have a thorough beer list & full bar!
SOUPS • CUPCAKES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
1113 Mound St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1113 Mound St
Davenport IA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Half Nelson
Retro-luxe restaurant and bar with a menu featuring seasonally appropriate dinner offerings, as well as a selection of craft beers, interesting wines and house cocktails that change almost every week
Cavort - Davenport
Come in and enjoy!
Ruby's - Beers Bikes Brats
Come in and enjoy!
RAWBAR
Come on in and enjoy!