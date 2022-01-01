Baked & Wired
we’re your big weird family bakery located in the heart of Georgetown getting you baked since 2001.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW • $
Location
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
