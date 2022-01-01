Go
Baked & Wired

we’re your big weird family bakery located in the heart of Georgetown getting you baked since 2001.

CUPCAKES • CAKES

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW • $

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)

Popular Items

Doom Cupcake$5.80
eat at your own risk ;) chocolate cake with dark chocolate satin frosting
Uniporn and Rainho Cupcake$5.80
vanilla cake with heart confetti sprinkles mixed into the batter, topped with cream cheese frosting and even more sprinkes - NOTE: frosting color changes frequently - uniporn can appear in any color of the rainbow!
Karen's Birthday Cupcake$5.80
named after our owner's mother, the family recipe for moist chocolate cake topped with vanilla buttercream frosting
Vanilla Satin Cupcake$5.80
vanilla cake with dark chocolate satin frosting
Razmanian Devil Cupcake$5.95
lemon cake with raspberry jam filling, topped with a swirl of lemon buttercream
Vanilla Vanilla Cupcake$5.80
vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream
Strawberry Cupcake$5.80
our best seller! vanilla cake with fresh strawberries folded into the batter, topped with a swirl of pink buttercream
Carrot Cake Cupcake$5.80
moist carrot cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here), topped with cream cheese frosting
Red Velvet Cupcake$5.80
a little chocolate, a little vanilla - classic red velvet cake topped with a heap of cream cheese frosting
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
