Baker Dude Select

Delilah's Everyday Soul

When Oprah Winfrey voted chef and owner Delilah’s mac and cheese “Best in the Nation,” it was all the motivation Delilah needed to continue to cook and share her food with the rest of the world. This acclaimed Philadelphia restaurateur has been featured on Food Network’s Throwdown with Bobby Flay, and the CBS series, Chef on a Shoestring. Delilah, and her daughter, Delana will open Delilah’s Everyday Soul in early fall at Chattahoochee Food Works. The ladies will offer the tastiest fried chicken, mac and cheese, and other southern favorites such as fried green tomatoes, homemade chips, and strawberry lemonade daily.

