Go
Bakeria 1010 image
Pizza
Bakeries

Bakeria 1010

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

95 Reviews

2110 New Rd Unit 3

Linwood, NJ 08221

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

2110 New Rd Unit 3, Linwood NJ 08221

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

TacocaT

No reviews yet

Unique, freshly prepared, mix & match Cali-Mex, tacos. Buy any 3 tacos and get a side on us!
Fatcat burritos, burrito bowls and quesadillas!!!
BYOB!!!!

Tony Beef

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

"The Kitchen "

No reviews yet

So Simple. So Good.

Marsini’s Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bakeria 1010

orange star4.8 • 95 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston