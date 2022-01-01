Go
Toast

Bakers' Best Catering

Catering company in Needham, MA.

150 Gould Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dozen Satay Bites$27.45
Served with spicy peanut dip on the side for beef and chicken satays. Sweet thai sauce for salmon satays.
Cocktail Paper Products Per Person$0.75
Please enter the number of people you are serving as the quantity. $0.75 per person. Includes cocktail plates, napkins, and cutlery.
Paper Products Per Person$0.75
Please enter the number of people you are serving as the quantity. $0.75 per person. Includes plates, napkins, and cutlery.
Sparkling Poland Springs Bottled Water$2.35
Bottled Spring Water$1.99
Breakfast Sandwich$5.15
with scrambled eggs and cheese
Individual Bar or Brownie$2.85
See full menu

Location

150 Gould Street

Needham MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Forklift Provisions

No reviews yet

OPEN for online ordering. Fresh, easy meal service presented family style with reheating instructions (where applicable). Simple assembly suggestions help you serve a beautiful meal as if it were prepared by our talented chefs right in your own kitchen!

The Biltmore Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Call us with any questions! (617) 527-2550

Dunn Gaherin's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston