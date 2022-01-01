Go
Toast

Baker's Crust

Come in and enjoy!

19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken & Cheddar Panini$12.50
sliced roasted chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, herb mayo, house-made sourdough bread.
Classic Caesar Salad$11.50
romaine, croutons, parmesan, house caesar dressing.
Fresh Cut Fries (with dipping aioli)$8.50
choose two dipping aioli: chipotle aioli,
sriracha aioli, smoky aioli.
House Burger$14.50
100% grass-fed New Zealand Black
Angus Beef, mozzarella, tomato, grilled red onion, house dressing, shredded lettuce, brioche roll, fresh cut fries.
NA-Sweet Tea$2.92
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.50
contains nuts
Blood Orange Faux-jito Mocktail$7.50
Blood Orange Faux-jito Mocktail
blood orange juice, agave, mint, soda water, lime wedge
Ginger-Peach Soda Mocktail$6.50
Ginger-Peach Soda Mocktail
ginger beer, agave, peach puree, mint
See full menu

Location

19890 Belmont Chase Drive, Unit 135

Ashburn VA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

T'Kila Latin Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

CFC Common Grounds Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Hog Ashburn VA

No reviews yet

Great Traditional BBQ!

Welcome to Church!

No reviews yet

Christian Fellowship Church invites you to enjoy locally roasted, freshly ground coffees and premium teas Sunday mornings before church.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston