Bakers Daughter - Chinatown
Baker’s Daughter is a cafe offering coffee, artisan sandwiches and salads, baked goods, prepared foods and house-made pastries.
675 I St NW
Popular Items
Location
675 I St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:50 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:50 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:50 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:50 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:50 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:50 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:50 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stellina Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!
FIG & OLIVE
The heart of Washington, DC is home to a sliver of the French Riviera in FIG & OLIVE DC | CityCenter. Here, guests can escape from the commotion of Downtown DC to indulge in a glass of rosé on our al fresco terrace or enjoy an elegant evening with dinner upstairs in our Orchard Rooms. The bar & lounge are buzzy with our happy hours and late night DJ on the weekends while the Wine Room is an accessible area perfect for an effortless get together before an event at the nearby Capital One Arena. During the day, F&O DC is a lunch and brunch favorite of CityCenter residents and museum visitors alike.
Pi Pizzeria
Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine.
Open 7 days/week.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Vegan cheese & meat available.
Rocket Bar
Funky bar with billiards, darts, shuffleboard & video games amid rec room décor with a rocket motif.