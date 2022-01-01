Go
Toast

Bakers Daughter - Chinatown

Baker’s Daughter is a cafe offering coffee, artisan sandwiches and salads, baked goods, prepared foods and house-made pastries.

675 I St NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Juicy fried Chicken with Pimento Cheese, Herb Aioli, Bread and Butter Pickles served on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Tacos the size of Burritos!! Served 2 per order with a homemade fire-roasted tomato salsa.
Croissants
Buttery, Flaky, Airy Croissants
Choice of:
Butter Croissant
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Cuban Sandwich$12.00
Sliced Ham, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, and Dill Pickles on a Grilled Baguette.
Iced Coffee$3.50
We brew Julius Meinl Sidamo.
I do not need Utensils
Prosciutto and Fig Panini$14.00
Thinly sliced prosciutto with macerated Figs, Boursin Cheese, Fig Marmalade, and creamy Mozzarella Cheese.
Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Tender braised Beef Short Rib with White Cheddar and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and Red Onion Marmalade on Sourdough Bread.
Iced Latte$4.50
See full menu

Location

675 I St NW

Washington DC

Sunday7:00 am - 3:50 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:50 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:50 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:50 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:50 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:50 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:50 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Stellina Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FIG & OLIVE

No reviews yet

The heart of Washington, DC is home to a sliver of the French Riviera in FIG & OLIVE DC | CityCenter. Here, guests can escape from the commotion of Downtown DC to indulge in a glass of rosé on our al fresco terrace or enjoy an elegant evening with dinner upstairs in our Orchard Rooms. The bar & lounge are buzzy with our happy hours and late night DJ on the weekends while the Wine Room is an accessible area perfect for an effortless get together before an event at the nearby Capital One Arena. During the day, F&O DC is a lunch and brunch favorite of CityCenter residents and museum visitors alike.

Pi Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine.
Open 7 days/week.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Vegan cheese & meat available.

Rocket Bar

No reviews yet

Funky bar with billiards, darts, shuffleboard & video games amid rec room décor with a rocket motif.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston