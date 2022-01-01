Go
Toast

Baker's Station

Come in and enjoy!

18 Depot street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chai Latte, Iced$3.00
Coconut Cake
Coconut cake with vanilla buttercream and toasted coconut.
See full menu

Location

18 Depot street

Peterborough NH

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coopershill

No reviews yet

Cooper's Hill Public House is an Irish-inspired gastropub with over 200 whiskeys, local food, and great craic.

Harlow’s Pub

No reviews yet

Great food and beer served up in an eclectic setting with outdoor seating. Please call for reservations 603-924-6365.
Thur, Fri & Sat 11-9pm Sunday 11-5pm

Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Located in Depot Square in the heart of Peterborough, New Hampshire along the gorgeous Nubanusit River, The Waterhouse has seating available in our stunning dining room or outdoors in the peaceful garden setting on our riverside patio.

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston