Bakers Cafe - 2426 Tatertown Loop
Open today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
9114 North Carolina Highway 226, Nebo NC 28761
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blanton House Restaurant and Venue - 239 S Main Street
No Reviews
239 S Main Street Marion, NC 28752
View restaurant