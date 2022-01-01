Bakersfield restaurants you'll love

Bakersfield restaurants
Toast
  • Bakersfield

Bakersfield's top cuisines

Must-try Bakersfield restaurants

The Coop image

 

The Coop

2701 Ming Ave Unit, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vitamin Water$2.75
Hot Chicken and Waffle$14.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Salad$8.95
Fit Pantry image

 

Fit Pantry

5519 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

Avg 4.8 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
fp.$9.49
Barbacoa$11.49
Bakersfield$11.49
Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

9000 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield

Avg 4.2 (3047 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Nevada Cheesecake$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar image

NOODLES • STEAKS

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar

9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4 (597 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MONGOLIAN BEEF$18.00
Mushrooms, onions, scallions bell pepper & jalapeño
GYOZA CHICKEN$8.00
Pan-fried dumplings
PAD SEE-EW$18.00
Flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli & carrots
Butcher Block Quality Meats image

 

Butcher Block Quality Meats

10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Box$20.00
Available on Tuesday's only
Includes:
2 lbs taco meat (asada, chicken or pastor)
Onion
Cilantro
Lime
Jalapenos
Choice of flour or corn tortillas (10 count)
Prime Rib Deposit$50.00
We are offering holiday Prime Rib pre-orders with a $50 deposit.
Pico de Gallo$4.99
Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA image

 

Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA

2681 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
THE PADRE HOTEL image

 

THE PADRE HOTEL

1702 18th St., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Acai Bowl$14.00
Toasted Coconut Granola, Bee Pollen, Banana Chips, Fresh Strawberries
Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Cheddar Scramble, Black Forest Ham, American Cheese, Toasted Sourdough
Fresh Fruit$4.00
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Sonder image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sonder

9500 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield

Avg 4.2 (1034 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Mac and Cheese$6.00
Kids Mac And Cheese. Served with Chips and Grapes
Charcuterie$19.00
Selection of Artisanal Meats, Cheeses, and House-Made Accompaniments
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Pork Belly, Coffee Salt, Maple Miso Aioli, Sherry Vinegar, Cilantro
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar image

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar

10650 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield

Avg 4.3 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veg Samosa$5.00
Basmati Rice$5.00
Chicken Makhani/Butter chicken$17.00
Mesa Mexican Grill image

 

Mesa Mexican Grill

5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Taco Plate
Enchiladas
Bowl
King Leo’s Pizza image

 

King Leo’s Pizza

6111 Niles Street, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
XL Combo$25.84
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, & Black Olives
XL Meaty Meat$25.84
Pepperoni, Ham - Canadian Bacon, Salami, Sausage, Bacon
Chef Salad$5.99
Lettuce, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
Rock and Wings image

 

Rock and Wings

2858 niles st, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 WING COMBO$19.75
20 WINGS$26.75
LIGHT MY FIRE SANDWICH$15.50
Magoos Pizza - Wible Rd image

 

Magoos Pizza - Wible Rd

3301 Wible Road, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg Combo$22.99
Extra Ranch$1.50
Med Cheese$14.99
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk image

 

Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk

13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Antipasti Salad$11.25
Cold Cut meats on Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, red onions, mozzarella, Feta cheese, pepperoncini
16" MANHATTAN$28.55
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
Pepsi$3.10
Fit Pantry image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Fit Pantry

136 Allen Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield

Avg 4.8 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek$11.49
Thai$11.49
Dozen Energy Bites$11.49
The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COBB SALAD$14.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
BAKO BURGER$12.00
Our Original topped with bacon and avocado
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon
Si Señor Grill image

 

Si Señor Grill

2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Tacos$14.59
Served with rice and beans
Chimichanga$17.99
Served with rice and beans
Three Items$19.99
Served with rice and beans
Magoos Pizza Olive image

 

Magoos Pizza Olive

11206 Olive Dr STE 101, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
X Large$19.80
Potato Wedges Small$4.99
Chicken Wings
Bocados Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bocados Sushi Bar

1300 coffe rd, Bakersfield

Avg 4.5 (817 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gyoza$7.99
6 pc. dumpling pork or chicken, fried, served with spicy citrus ponzu
Baked Salmon Roll$15.99
Spicy crab meat, shrimp tempura and cream cheese, baked; served with baked salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions.
Rock & Roll$14.99
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab and cucumber - topped with avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo & sriracha sauce
Bachi Bro's image

 

Bachi Bro's

10701 HWY 178, BAKERSFIELD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hibachi Chicken Plate$14.99
Hibachi chicken on a bed of fried rice and sautéed veggies
Side of Fried Rice$5.99
Slice of Italy - Rosedale image

 

Slice of Italy - Rosedale

10524 Hageman Rd Suite C-1, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegetarian
OUR TRADITIONAL SAUCE & MOZZARELLA CHEESE WITH MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPER, ONIONS, OLIVES, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & FRESH TOMATOES
Summit Coffee - Bakersfield image

 

Summit Coffee - Bakersfield

7100 Auburn Street, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte (Large 16oz)$4.00
SWEET BITES N ICE image

 

SWEET BITES N ICE

4647 White Ln., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Funnel Cake Strawberry Dream$8.49
Warm & toasty funnel cake topped with powder sugar, fresh strawberries, whipped cream and a delicious strawberry drizzle.
Slice of Italy - Downtown image

 

Slice of Italy - Downtown

2543 F St., BAKERSFIELD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Angry Chickz - Bakersfield

5041 gosford rd unit 300, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
West Coast Sourdough image

 

West Coast Sourdough

5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
Chicken Poblano Pepper
*Served Monday & Friday* A Southwest-Inspired creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers, accented with corn and black beans.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Banner pic

 

Wikis wine dive

11350 Ming Ave #260, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Glass of Ginger Beer$3.25
Zama Latin American Cuisine image

 

Zama Latin American Cuisine

1623 19 th st suite 100, bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salty's BBQ & Catering -White Lane image

 

Salty's BBQ & Catering - Food Trailer

6720 Schirra Court, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eat Basque image

 

Eat Basque

13061 Rosedale Hwy G147, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Tacos

Cobb Salad

Chicken Tenders

Gyoza

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

French Fries

Waffles

