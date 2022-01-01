Bakersfield restaurants you'll love
Bakersfield's top cuisines
Must-try Bakersfield restaurants
The Coop
2701 Ming Ave Unit, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Vitamin Water
|$2.75
|Hot Chicken and Waffle
|$14.00
|Nashville Hot Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Fit Pantry
5519 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|fp.
|$9.49
|Barbacoa
|$11.49
|Bakersfield
|$11.49
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
9000 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
|Nevada Cheesecake
|$7.99
Joe likes his cheesecake tall, with a thick graham cracker crust and sour cream frosting. You're going to like it, too!
NOODLES • STEAKS
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|MONGOLIAN BEEF
|$18.00
Mushrooms, onions, scallions bell pepper & jalapeño
|GYOZA CHICKEN
|$8.00
Pan-fried dumplings
|PAD SEE-EW
|$18.00
Flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli & carrots
Butcher Block Quality Meats
10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Taco Box
|$20.00
Available on Tuesday's only
Includes:
2 lbs taco meat (asada, chicken or pastor)
Onion
Cilantro
Lime
Jalapenos
Choice of flour or corn tortillas (10 count)
|Prime Rib Deposit
|$50.00
We are offering holiday Prime Rib pre-orders with a $50 deposit.
|Pico de Gallo
|$4.99
Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA
2681 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|6 PC COMBO
|$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
THE PADRE HOTEL
1702 18th St., Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Acai Bowl
|$14.00
Toasted Coconut Granola, Bee Pollen, Banana Chips, Fresh Strawberries
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked Cheddar Scramble, Black Forest Ham, American Cheese, Toasted Sourdough
|Fresh Fruit
|$4.00
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Sonder
9500 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$6.00
Kids Mac And Cheese. Served with Chips and Grapes
|Charcuterie
|$19.00
Selection of Artisanal Meats, Cheeses, and House-Made Accompaniments
|Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Pork Belly, Coffee Salt, Maple Miso Aioli, Sherry Vinegar, Cilantro
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
10650 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Veg Samosa
|$5.00
|Basmati Rice
|$5.00
|Chicken Makhani/Butter chicken
|$17.00
Mesa Mexican Grill
5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|3 Taco Plate
|Enchiladas
|Bowl
King Leo’s Pizza
6111 Niles Street, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|XL Combo
|$25.84
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, & Black Olives
|XL Meaty Meat
|$25.84
Pepperoni, Ham - Canadian Bacon, Salami, Sausage, Bacon
|Chef Salad
|$5.99
Lettuce, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
Rock and Wings
2858 niles st, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|10 WING COMBO
|$19.75
|20 WINGS
|$26.75
|LIGHT MY FIRE SANDWICH
|$15.50
Magoos Pizza - Wible Rd
3301 Wible Road, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Lg Combo
|$22.99
|Extra Ranch
|$1.50
|Med Cheese
|$14.99
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk
13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Antipasti Salad
|$11.25
Cold Cut meats on Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, red onions, mozzarella, Feta cheese, pepperoncini
|16" MANHATTAN
|$28.55
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
|Pepsi
|$3.10
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Fit Pantry
136 Allen Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Greek
|$11.49
|Thai
|$11.49
|Dozen Energy Bites
|$11.49
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|COBB SALAD
|$14.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
|BAKO BURGER
|$12.00
Our Original topped with bacon and avocado
|CALIFORNIA CHICKEN
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon
Si Señor Grill
2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$14.59
Served with rice and beans
|Chimichanga
|$17.99
Served with rice and beans
|Three Items
|$19.99
Served with rice and beans
Magoos Pizza Olive
11206 Olive Dr STE 101, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|X Large
|$19.80
|Potato Wedges Small
|$4.99
|Chicken Wings
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bocados Sushi Bar
1300 coffe rd, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$7.99
6 pc. dumpling pork or chicken, fried, served with spicy citrus ponzu
|Baked Salmon Roll
|$15.99
Spicy crab meat, shrimp tempura and cream cheese, baked; served with baked salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions.
|Rock & Roll
|$14.99
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab and cucumber - topped with avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo & sriracha sauce
Bachi Bro's
10701 HWY 178, BAKERSFIELD
|Popular items
|Hibachi Chicken Plate
|$14.99
Hibachi chicken on a bed of fried rice and sautéed veggies
|Side of Fried Rice
|$5.99
Slice of Italy - Rosedale
10524 Hageman Rd Suite C-1, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Vegetarian
OUR TRADITIONAL SAUCE & MOZZARELLA CHEESE WITH MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPER, ONIONS, OLIVES, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & FRESH TOMATOES
Summit Coffee - Bakersfield
7100 Auburn Street, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Latte (Large 16oz)
|$4.00
SWEET BITES N ICE
4647 White Ln., Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Funnel Cake Strawberry Dream
|$8.49
Warm & toasty funnel cake topped with powder sugar, fresh strawberries, whipped cream and a delicious strawberry drizzle.
Angry Chickz - Bakersfield
5041 gosford rd unit 300, Bakersfield
West Coast Sourdough
5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|#17 BBQ Brisket
Thin-sliced smoked Brisket, topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese & a house-made Jalapeno Ranch Coleslaw. Served hot & toasted on Freshly Baked Sourdough!
|Chicken Poblano Pepper
*Served Monday & Friday* A Southwest-Inspired creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers, accented with corn and black beans.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Wikis wine dive
11350 Ming Ave #260, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Glass of Ginger Beer
|$3.25
Zama Latin American Cuisine
1623 19 th st suite 100, bakersfield
Salty's BBQ & Catering - Food Trailer
6720 Schirra Court, Bakersfield
Eat Basque
13061 Rosedale Hwy G147, Bakersfield
