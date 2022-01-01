Bakersfield American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Bakersfield
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
9000 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk
13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|16" MANHATTAN
|$28.55
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
|GIANT Cheese
|$49.65
|Bread Sticks
|$7.25
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|18 HUNDRED ORIGINAL
|$9.00
Two grass fed beef patties topped with house dressing, romaine, tomato, fresh onion, pickles
|LEMON CAULIFLOWER BITES
|$5.00
Tossed in garlic & lemon, topped with sliced almonds.
|CALIFORNIA CHICKEN
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon