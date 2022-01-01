Bakersfield American restaurants you'll love

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Bakersfield

Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

9000 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield

Avg 4.2 (3047 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Crab Cake Appetizer$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
More about Tahoe Joe's
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk image

 

Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk

13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" MANHATTAN$28.55
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
GIANT Cheese$49.65
Bread Sticks$7.25
More about Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk
The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
18 HUNDRED ORIGINAL$9.00
Two grass fed beef patties topped with house dressing, romaine, tomato, fresh onion, pickles
LEMON CAULIFLOWER BITES$5.00
Tossed in garlic & lemon, topped with sliced almonds.
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon
More about The 18hundred

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Tacos

Cobb Salad

Cookies

Gyoza

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

French Fries

Burritos

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Ojai

No reviews yet

Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston