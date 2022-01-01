Bakersfield bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Bakersfield
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
9000 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
10650 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Garlic Chilli Naan
|$4.00
|Plain naan
|$3.00
|Garlic Naan Butter
|$4.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|18 HUNDRED ORIGINAL
|$9.00
Two grass fed beef patties topped with house dressing, romaine, tomato, fresh onion, pickles
|LEMON CAULIFLOWER BITES
|$5.00
Tossed in garlic & lemon, topped with sliced almonds.
|CALIFORNIA CHICKEN
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, avocado, creamy dijon