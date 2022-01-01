Bakersfield breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Bakersfield

Fit Pantry image

 

Fit Pantry

5519 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

Avg 4.8 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken$11.49
Dozen Energy Bites$11.49
Chimmichurri Steak Tacos$11.49
THE PADRE HOTEL image

 

THE PADRE HOTEL

1702 18th St., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Avocado Smash$14.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Fried Egg, Cotija Cheese, Flax Seed Oil, Charred Shishito, Toasted Sourdough, Side of Fruit
Thick Cut Maple Bacon$8.00
House Smoked, Thick Cut Maple Bacon
Fresh Fruit$4.00
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Fit Pantry image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Fit Pantry

136 Allen Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield

Avg 4.8 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walnut Chicken$11.49
Shredded Steak$11.49
Cranberry Chicken$11.49
