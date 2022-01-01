Bakersfield pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Bakersfield
More about King Leo’s Pizza
King Leo’s Pizza
6111 Niles Street, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|XL Combo
|$25.84
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, & Black Olives
|Chef Salad
|$5.99
Lettuce, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
|XL Meaty Meat
|$25.84
Pepperoni, Ham - Canadian Bacon, Salami, Sausage, Bacon
More about Rock and Wings
Rock and Wings
2858 niles st, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|LIGHT MY FIRE SANDWICH
|$15.50
|KIDS CHK STRIPS
|$8.95
|LARGE BASKET OF FRIES
|$8.50
More about Magoos Pizza - Wible Rd
Magoos Pizza - Wible Rd
3301 Wible Road, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Extra Ranch
|$1.50
|Coke
|$3.50
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$3.99
More about Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk
13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|16" MANHATTAN
|$28.55
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
|GIANT Cheese
|$49.65
|Bread Sticks
|$7.25
More about Magoos Pizza Olive
Magoos Pizza Olive
11206 Olive Dr STE 101, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Medium
|$13.20
|Chicken Wings
|X Large
|$19.80
More about Slice of Italy - Rosedale
Slice of Italy - Rosedale
10524 Hageman Rd Suite C-1, Bakersfield
|Popular items
|Vegetarian
OUR TRADITIONAL SAUCE & MOZZARELLA CHEESE WITH MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPER, ONIONS, OLIVES, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & FRESH TOMATOES