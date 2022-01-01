Bakersfield pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Bakersfield

King Leo’s Pizza image

 

King Leo’s Pizza

6111 Niles Street, Bakersfield

XL Combo$25.84
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, & Black Olives
Chef Salad$5.99
Lettuce, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
XL Meaty Meat$25.84
Pepperoni, Ham - Canadian Bacon, Salami, Sausage, Bacon
Rock and Wings image

 

Rock and Wings

2858 niles st, Bakersfield

LIGHT MY FIRE SANDWICH$15.50
KIDS CHK STRIPS$8.95
LARGE BASKET OF FRIES$8.50
Magoos Pizza - Wible Rd image

 

Magoos Pizza - Wible Rd

3301 Wible Road, Bakersfield

Extra Ranch$1.50
Coke$3.50
Garlic Bread with Cheese$3.99
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk image

 

Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk

13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield

16" MANHATTAN$28.55
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, crumbled beef topping, black olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, red onions,
GIANT Cheese$49.65
Bread Sticks$7.25
Magoos Pizza Olive image

 

Magoos Pizza Olive

11206 Olive Dr STE 101, Bakersfield

Medium$13.20
Chicken Wings
X Large$19.80
Slice of Italy - Rosedale image

 

Slice of Italy - Rosedale

10524 Hageman Rd Suite C-1, Bakersfield

Vegetarian
OUR TRADITIONAL SAUCE & MOZZARELLA CHEESE WITH MUSHROOMS, BELL PEPPER, ONIONS, OLIVES, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & FRESH TOMATOES
Slice of Italy - Downtown image

 

Slice of Italy - Downtown

2543 F St., BAKERSFIELD

