Bakersfield salad spots you'll love

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Bakersfield

Sonder image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sonder

9500 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield

Avg 4.2 (1034 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Bacon,
Roma Tomato, Avocado,
Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion,
Stella Gorgonzola, Mixed Greens
Poutine$15.00
Gravy, Mozzarella, Green Onions, Beer Battered Fries
Charcuterie$19.00
Selection of Artisanal Meats, Cheeses, and House-Made Accompaniments
More about Sonder
King Leo’s Pizza image

 

King Leo’s Pizza

6111 Niles Street, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
XL Combo$25.84
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onion, & Black Olives
Chef Salad$5.99
Lettuce, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon
XL Meaty Meat$25.84
Pepperoni, Ham - Canadian Bacon, Salami, Sausage, Bacon
More about King Leo’s Pizza
Fit Pantry image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Fit Pantry

136 Allen Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield

Avg 4.8 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Walnut Chicken$11.49
Shredded Steak$11.49
Cranberry Chicken$11.49
More about Fit Pantry

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Tacos

Cobb Salad

Cookies

Gyoza

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

French Fries

Burritos

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Ojai

No reviews yet

Lancaster

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston