Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve asian salad

Item pic

 

Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA - Bakersfield, CA

2681 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA - Bakersfield, CA
Item pic

 

West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Stockdale

5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad (Summer Special!)$0.00
A Seasonal Special! Chopped Romaine, Almonds, Mandarin Oranges, Carrots and Grilled Chicken topped with Crispy Wontons & a side of Toasted Sesame Dressing!
More about West Coast Sourdough - Bakersfield - Stockdale

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Rice Bowls

Ceviche

Pork Ribs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Brulee

Tomato Soup

Bean Burritos

Garden Salad

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston