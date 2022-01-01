Avocado toast in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve avocado toast
Fit Pantry - Calloway
5519 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
|Avocado Toast
|$8.49
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Fit Pantry - Allen
136 Allen Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield
|Avocado Toast
|$8.49
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$12.00
Grilled sourdough with fresh avocado, heirloom tomatoes, pickled onions, alfalfa sprouts, topped with hemp, flax, and furikake
|CAPRESE AVOCADO TOAST
|$12.00
Grilled sourdough with fresh avocado, heirloom tomatoes, fresh basil, burrata, balsamic glaze