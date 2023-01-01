Baby back ribs in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve baby back ribs
Butcher Block Quality Meats
10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield
|Pork Baby Back Ribs
|$5.99
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Sonder
9500 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield
|Sonder Baby back Ribs
|$0.00
Hand rubbed with Sonder secret blend of spices, smothered in Sonder house made BBQ sauce, cooked on open flame to seal in the flavor served with your choice of Sides