Baked ziti in
Bakersfield
/
Bakersfield
/
Baked Ziti
Bakersfield restaurants that serve baked ziti
Cubbies Pizza
-5701 Young St # 401, Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Baked Ziti
$14.00
More about Cubbies Pizza
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk
13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Baked Ziti
$12.65
Baked Italian casserole dish made with Ziti noodles a chunky sausage marinara sauce, layered with Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, Served with a garlic bread.
More about Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk
