Baked ziti in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants that serve baked ziti

Cubbies Pizza

-5701 Young St # 401, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baked Ziti$14.00
More about Cubbies Pizza
Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk

13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti$12.65
Baked Italian casserole dish made with Ziti noodles a chunky sausage marinara sauce, layered with Ricotta and mozzarella cheese, Served with a garlic bread.
More about Cataldo's Pizzeria RiverWalk

