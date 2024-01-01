Banana splits in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve banana splits
More about Sweet Bites N Ice - 920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E
Sweet Bites N Ice - 920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E
920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E, BAKERSFIELD
|Flamed Banana Split
|$14.00
Vanilla, strawberry & chocolate ice cream + flamed banana + hot fudge + marshmallow sauce, topped with whipped cream & crushed walnuts
More about Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.
Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.
4647 White Ln., Bakersfield
|Flamed Banana Split
|$14.00
Try our delicious banana split served with chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream, covered with strawberry and marshmallow sauce, and topped with hot fudge. Enjoy creamy whipped cream, crushed walnuts, and three cherries as the finishing touch. But best of all, the bananas are flamed with caramelized sugar.
|Crepe Banana Split
|$13.99
Freshly made crepe topped with bananas, fresh strawberries, marshmallow drizzle, hot fudge drizzle, strawberry drizzle, walnuts, cherries, whipped cream and three scoops of vanilla ice cream.
|Funnel Cake Banana Split
|$13.99
Toasty Funnel Cake topped with bananas, fresh strawberries, marshmallow drizzle, hot fudge drizzle, strawberry drizzle, walnuts, whipped cream, three scoops of vanilla ice cream & cherries!