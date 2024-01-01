Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana splits in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve banana splits

Consumer pic

 

Sweet Bites N Ice - 920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E

920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E, BAKERSFIELD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flamed Banana Split$14.00
Vanilla, strawberry & chocolate ice cream + flamed banana + hot fudge + marshmallow sauce, topped with whipped cream & crushed walnuts
More about Sweet Bites N Ice - 920 CALIFORNIA AVENUE - SUITE E
Item pic

 

Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.

4647 White Ln., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flamed Banana Split$14.00
Try our delicious banana split served with chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream, covered with strawberry and marshmallow sauce, and topped with hot fudge. Enjoy creamy whipped cream, crushed walnuts, and three cherries as the finishing touch. But best of all, the bananas are flamed with caramelized sugar.
Crepe Banana Split$13.99
Freshly made crepe topped with bananas, fresh strawberries, marshmallow drizzle, hot fudge drizzle, strawberry drizzle, walnuts, cherries, whipped cream and three scoops of vanilla ice cream.
Funnel Cake Banana Split$13.99
Toasty Funnel Cake topped with bananas, fresh strawberries, marshmallow drizzle, hot fudge drizzle, strawberry drizzle, walnuts, whipped cream, three scoops of vanilla ice cream & cherries!
More about Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.

Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield

Calamari

Beef Teriyaki

Garlic Chicken

Strawberry Cheesecake

Reuben

Steak Fajitas

Lobsters

Strawberry Milkshakes

Map

More near Bakersfield to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Tehachapi

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1970 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (539 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (779 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston