Brulee in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve brulee

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar image

NOODLES • STEAKS

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar

9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4 (597 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF creme brulee$9.50
More about Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
CREME BRULEE$10.00
House made vanilla custard topped with crispy caramelized sugar
More about The 18hundred

