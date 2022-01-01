Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brulee in
Bakersfield
/
Bakersfield
/
Brulee
Bakersfield restaurants that serve brulee
NOODLES • STEAKS
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield
Avg 4
(597 reviews)
GF creme brulee
$9.50
More about Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(437 reviews)
CREME BRULEE
$10.00
House made vanilla custard topped with crispy caramelized sugar
More about The 18hundred
