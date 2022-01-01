Burritos in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve burritos
Victor's Mexican Grill
1901 20th St Suite A, Bakersfield
|Small Burrito
|$6.30
Includes two fresh eggs, hash brown, your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
|Burritos
|Large Burrito
|$9.25
Includes four fresh eggs, hash brown, your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
Butcher Block Quality Meats
10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield
|Mission: Flour Tortillas - Burrito 8 ct
|$4.99
Sonder
9500 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield
|Bako Burrito
|$16.00
Kitchen's Choice. Ask a Squad Member for details!
Mesa Mexican Grill
5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
|California burrito
|$12.95
Flour tortilla rolled up with french fries, Spanish rice, pinto beans, grilled steak, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and hot salsa.
|Burrito
|Boarder brother burrito
|$11.95
Flour tortillas rolled up with cilantro white rice, black beans, chicken, sliced avocado, roasted corn, cheese, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and cilantro dressing.
Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504, Bakersfield
|Small Burrito
|$6.30
Includes two fresh eggs, hash brown, your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
|Burritos
|Large Burrito
|$9.25
Includes four fresh eggs, hash brown, your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
Victor's Mexican Grill
2509 Mt. Vernon Ave Suite 101, Bakersfield
|Large Burrito
|$9.25
Includes four fresh eggs, hash brown, your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
|Small Burrito
|$6.30
Includes two fresh eggs, hash brown, your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
|Burritos
Fit Pantry
136 Allen Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.49
Si Señor Grill
2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
|Burrito
|$14.59
Served with rice and beans
|Burrito Dinner
|$17.99
Served with rice and beans
Bocados Sushi Bar
1300 coffe rd, Bakersfield
|Bocados Burrito
|$16.99
Tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura, spicy crab, avocado wrapped with soy paper, served with special hot & sweet sauce
Nuestro Mexico - NRO
9660 Hageman Road, Suit-A, Bakersfield
|Ala Colorado Burrito
|$16.95