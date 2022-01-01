Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Victor's Mexican Grill

1901 20th St Suite A, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Burrito$6.30
Includes two fresh eggs, hash brown, your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
Burritos
Large Burrito$9.25
Includes four fresh eggs, hash brown, your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Butcher Block Quality Meats image

 

Butcher Block Quality Meats

10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mission: Flour Tortillas - Burrito 8 ct$4.99
More about Butcher Block Quality Meats
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Sonder

9500 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield

Avg 4.2 (1034 reviews)
Takeout
Bako Burrito$16.00
Kitchen's Choice. Ask a Squad Member for details!
More about Sonder
Item pic

 

Mesa Mexican Grill

5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California burrito$12.95
Flour tortilla rolled up with french fries, Spanish rice, pinto beans, grilled steak, cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and hot salsa.
Burrito
Boarder brother burrito$11.95
Flour tortillas rolled up with cilantro white rice, black beans, chicken, sliced avocado, roasted corn, cheese, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and cilantro dressing.
More about Mesa Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall

9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Burrito$6.30
Includes two fresh eggs, hash brown, your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
Burritos
Large Burrito$9.25
Includes four fresh eggs, hash brown, your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
More about Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
Item pic

 

Victor's Mexican Grill

2509 Mt. Vernon Ave Suite 101, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Burrito$9.25
Includes four fresh eggs, hash brown, your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
Small Burrito$6.30
Includes two fresh eggs, hash brown, your choice of meat, salsa and cheese.
Burritos
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Fit Pantry

136 Allen Road Ste. 200, Bakersfield

Avg 4.8 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.49
More about Fit Pantry
Si Señor Grill image

 

Si Señor Grill

2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$14.59
Served with rice and beans
Burrito Dinner$17.99
Served with rice and beans
More about Si Señor Grill
Bocados Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bocados Sushi Bar

1300 coffe rd, Bakersfield

Avg 4.5 (817 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bocados Burrito$16.99
Tuna, salmon, shrimp tempura, spicy crab, avocado wrapped with soy paper, served with special hot & sweet sauce
More about Bocados Sushi Bar
Nuestro Mexico - NRO image

 

Nuestro Mexico - NRO

9660 Hageman Road, Suit-A, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ala Colorado Burrito$16.95
More about Nuestro Mexico - NRO

