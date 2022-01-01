Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve cake

Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

9000 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield

Avg 4.2 (3047 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Appetizer$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
More about Tahoe Joe's
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar image

NOODLES • STEAKS

Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar

9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4 (597 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
THAI CRAB CAKES$16.00
Kaffer lime, Thai spice, carrot and cabbage
More about Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
Consumer pic

 

Cubbies Pizza

-5701 Young St # 401, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$5.50
More about Cubbies Pizza
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar image

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar

10650 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield

Avg 4.3 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Cake$5.00
More about Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
RAINBOW CAKE$6.00
A slice of our 5 layer vanilla cake topped with whipped cream & sprinkles
More about The 18hundred
Funnel Cake Strawberry Dream image

 

SWEET BITES N ICE

4647 White Ln., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake Strawberry Dream$8.49
Warm & toasty funnel cake topped with powder sugar, fresh strawberries, whipped cream and a delicious strawberry drizzle.
More about SWEET BITES N ICE

