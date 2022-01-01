Cake in Bakersfield
Tahoe Joe's
9000 Ming Avenue, Bakersfield
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$12.99
Pan-seared, loaded with jumbo lump crab meat and a blend of seasonings. Served with housemade Avocado Cream and Joe's Mustard Sauce.
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield
|THAI CRAB CAKES
|$16.00
Kaffer lime, Thai spice, carrot and cabbage
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
10650 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield
|Cheese Cake
|$5.00
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
|RAINBOW CAKE
|$6.00
A slice of our 5 layer vanilla cake topped with whipped cream & sprinkles