Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Bakersfield
/
Bakersfield
/
Calamari
Bakersfield restaurants that serve calamari
NOODLES • STEAKS
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
9000 Ming Ave, Bakersfield
Avg 4
(597 reviews)
FRIED CALAMARI
$15.00
More about Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bocados Sushi Bar
1300 coffe rd, Bakersfield
Avg 4.5
(817 reviews)
Calamari
$11.99
Breaded calamari with special sauce
More about Bocados Sushi Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield
Coleslaw
Garlic Chicken
Cheese Pizza
Enchiladas
Shrimp Fried Rice
Barbacoas
Chips And Salsa
Spaghetti
More near Bakersfield to explore
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Tulare
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Valencia
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Porterville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Tehachapi
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Moorpark
No reviews yet
Santa Clarita
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(863 restaurants)
Fresno
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1355 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(336 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(485 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston