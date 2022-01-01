Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada in
Bakersfield
/
Bakersfield
/
Carne Asada
Bakersfield restaurants that serve carne asada
Butcher Block Quality Meats
10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Marinated Carne Asada
$7.99
More about Butcher Block Quality Meats
Si Señor Grill
2210 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Carne Asada or Grill Chicken Salad
$17.99
More about Si Señor Grill
