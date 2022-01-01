Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve ceviche

Mr. Clamato - #delobuenolomejor

1907 South K Street, Bakersfield

Ceviche de Pescado 20 oz$12.00
Homemade fish ceviche, contains cucumber, onion, tomato, serrano, tomato salsa and avocado
Ceviche de Camaron 20 oz$15.00
Homemade shrimp ceviche, contains cucumber, onion and tomato salsa
Ceviche de Camaron 32 oz$22.00
Homemade shrimp ceviche, contains cucumber, onion and tomato salsa
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.

1300 coffe rd, Bakersfield

Avg 4.5 (817 reviews)
Ceviche de Camaron$13.99
Shrimp marinated in lime juice, cucumber, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño and special sauce.
Ceviche Roll$14.99
Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber - topped with fresh ceviche.
