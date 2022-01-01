Ceviche in Bakersfield
Mr. Clamato - #delobuenolomejor
1907 South K Street, Bakersfield
|Ceviche de Pescado 20 oz
|$12.00
Homemade fish ceviche, contains cucumber, onion, tomato, serrano, tomato salsa and avocado
|Ceviche de Camaron 20 oz
|$15.00
Homemade shrimp ceviche, contains cucumber, onion and tomato salsa
|Ceviche de Camaron 32 oz
|$22.00
Homemade shrimp ceviche, contains cucumber, onion and tomato salsa
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
1300 coffe rd, Bakersfield
|Ceviche de Camaron
|$13.99
Shrimp marinated in lime juice, cucumber, tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño and special sauce.
|Ceviche Roll
|$14.99
Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber - topped with fresh ceviche.