Chicken sandwiches in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Coop
2701 Ming Ave Unit, Bakersfield
|Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$14.99
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Brioche bun, housemade Aioli Sauce, pickles, and your choice of heat level on chicken.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
Brioche bun, House-made Aioli sauce, spring mix, pickles, and chicken coated in our special Buffalo Sauce.
Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane
6801 White Lane,, Bakersfield
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Chicken breast pulled and chopped on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side and BBQ on the side
Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA
2681 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, spicy bbq sauce