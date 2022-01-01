Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Coop

2701 Ming Ave Unit, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chicken Sandwich Meal$14.99
Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Brioche bun, housemade Aioli Sauce, pickles, and your choice of heat level on chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Brioche bun, House-made Aioli sauce, spring mix, pickles, and chicken coated in our special Buffalo Sauce.
Salty's BBQ & Catering - White Lane

6801 White Lane,, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Chicken breast pulled and chopped on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side and BBQ on the side
Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA

2681 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
Cubbies Pizza

-5701 Young St # 401, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$9.50
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Hand breaded chicken breast, coleslaw, pickles, spicy bbq sauce
Salty's BBQ & Catering - Rosedale

9425 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Chicken breast pulled and chopped on a pyrenees roll toasted with garlic butter. Comes with one regular side and BBQ on the side
