Chorizo burritos in Bakersfield

Bakersfield restaurants
Bakersfield restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

Fabulous Burger

3004 Airport Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Burrito$10.00
More about Fabulous Burger
Bread & Honey - 6314 Ashe Rd Suite 400

6314 Ashe Rd Suite 400, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$13.00
Homemade flour tortilla, pork chorizo, eggs, mozzarella cheese and western potatoes.
More about Bread & Honey - 6314 Ashe Rd Suite 400

