Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chorizo burritos in
Bakersfield
/
Bakersfield
/
Chorizo Burritos
Bakersfield restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
Fabulous Burger
3004 Airport Drive, Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Chorizo Burrito
$10.00
More about Fabulous Burger
Bread & Honey - 6314 Ashe Rd Suite 400
6314 Ashe Rd Suite 400, Bakersfield
No reviews yet
Chorizo Burrito
$13.00
Homemade flour tortilla, pork chorizo, eggs, mozzarella cheese and western potatoes.
More about Bread & Honey - 6314 Ashe Rd Suite 400
Browse other tasty dishes in Bakersfield
Tacos
Chicken Burritos
Steamed Rice
Grilled Chicken Salad
Greek Salad
Enchiladas
Rib Tips
Philly Cheesesteaks
More near Bakersfield to explore
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Valencia
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Ojai
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Tulare
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Tehachapi
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Moorpark
No reviews yet
Porterville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1173 restaurants)
Fresno
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1757 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(453 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(657 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston