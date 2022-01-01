Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Bakersfield

Go
Bakersfield restaurants
Toast

Bakersfield restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Victor's Mexican Grill

1901 20th St Suite A, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Cookies$2.95
1 Cookie$1.15
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Butcher Block Quality Meats image

 

Butcher Block Quality Meats

10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wholy-Chip! - Cookie$3.50
More about Butcher Block Quality Meats
Consumer pic

 

Cubbies Pizza

-5701 Young St # 401, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pizza Cookie$6.25
More about Cubbies Pizza
Mesa Mexican Grill image

 

Mesa Mexican Grill

5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.49
Sprinkle Cookie$3.49
More about Mesa Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall

9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Cookie$1.15
3 Cookies$2.95
More about Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
Item pic

 

Victor's Mexican Grill

2509 Mt. Vernon Ave Suite 101, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Cookies$2.95
1 Cookie$1.15
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
The 18hundred image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The 18hundred

1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (437 reviews)
Takeout
THE COOKIE MONSTER$10.00
Vanilla frosted Oreo cookie rim, Oreo milkshake,
fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, chocolate wafers, whipped cream, Oreos
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$4.00
House made chocolate chip cookie
More about The 18hundred
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

West Coast Sourdough

5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
Lemon White Chip Cookie*$1.75
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
Cookie Platter (10+ Cookies)$15.00
Freshly baked cookies, a perfect addition to any party or meeting!
More about West Coast Sourdough

