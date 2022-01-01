Cookies in Bakersfield
Bakersfield restaurants that serve cookies
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Victor's Mexican Grill
1901 20th St Suite A, Bakersfield
|3 Cookies
|$2.95
|1 Cookie
|$1.15
More about Butcher Block Quality Meats
Butcher Block Quality Meats
10618 Hageman Rd., Bakersfield
|Wholy-Chip! - Cookie
|$3.50
More about Mesa Mexican Grill
Mesa Mexican Grill
5523 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$3.49
|Sprinkle Cookie
|$3.49
More about Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
Victor’s Mexican Grill - Brimhall
9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504, Bakersfield
|1 Cookie
|$1.15
|3 Cookies
|$2.95
More about Victor's Mexican Grill
Victor's Mexican Grill
2509 Mt. Vernon Ave Suite 101, Bakersfield
|3 Cookies
|$2.95
|1 Cookie
|$1.15
More about The 18hundred
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The 18hundred
1800 Chester Ave, Bakersfield
|THE COOKIE MONSTER
|$10.00
Vanilla frosted Oreo cookie rim, Oreo milkshake,
fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, chocolate wafers, whipped cream, Oreos
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$4.00
House made chocolate chip cookie
More about West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough
5450 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield
|Chocolate Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
|Lemon White Chip Cookie*
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! Contains lemon, white chocolate & a hint of coconut!
|Cookie Platter (10+ Cookies)
|$15.00
Freshly baked cookies, a perfect addition to any party or meeting!